2 Members of US Military Die in Afghanistan ISIS Operation

The deadly operation comes two weeks after the U.S. dropped the "mother of all bombs" on an ISIS target in Afghanistan

    This video, provided by local Afghan police to the U.S. military, shows the site where the U.S. Forces - Afghanistan conducted a strike against an ISIS-K complex in Achin District, Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan, on April 14, 2017.

    The strike was part of the U.S. campaign to destroy ISIS-K in Afghanistan in 2017.

    The 11-ton munition used, the GBU-43, is designed to destroy caves and tunnels, which ISIS-K had been using to move around the battle field and protect themselves from attacks from Afghan and U.S. Forces.
     

    (Published 53 minutes ago)

    Two members of the U.S. military were killed in an operation on an ISIS target in Afghanistan, NBC News reported. Another was wounded.

    More information on the soldiers, including what service they were in, wasn't immediately available, pending notification of their next of kin, Pentagon spokesman Captain Jeff Davis said in a statement Thursday.

    The operation took place in the Achin area, where the military dropped a massive, non-nuclear bomb called the "mother of all bombs" on an ISIS target in Afghanistan two weeks ago, the weapon's first-ever use in combat.

    Another American soldier died this month during an operation against ISIS in Afghanistan, where the Taliban and ISIS are fighting over territory, and with government and American coalition forces.

    (Published Friday, April 14, 2017)

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 12 minutes ago
