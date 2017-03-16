File - In this file photo, President Donald Trump stands at his podium during the Presidential Debate at Hofstra University on September 26, 2016 in Hempstead, New York. Trump's revised travel ban was blocked by a federal judge on Thursday, sparking a Twitter frenzy over #BoycottHawaii.

After a federal judge in Hawaii blocked President Donald Trump’s new travel ban from going into effect, social media erupted with a #BoycottHawaii movement driven by Trump supporters.

Inevitably, many people used their 140 characters on Twitter to poke fun at the idea of a boycott.

"Will Deplorables be boycotting vacationing in Hawaii before or after giving away tickets to soldout Hamilton?," one user quipped.

Meanwhile another tweet about Pearl Harbor struck a more serious chord, drawing on Trump supporters' often-discussed respect for the military.

Ed Glavin, producer for the "Ellen DeGeneres Show," was among those on Twitter asking Trump supporters to "please" #BoycottHawaii.

"It's literally the only way Hawaii gets more beautiful," he tweeted.

Another tweet took a jab at Trump’s widely disputed claims about the size of his inauguration audience, asking how supporters would #BoycottHawaii when "you couldn't even go to your boy’s inauguration."

But some tweets with a more serious tone could still be found among the jokes. One user tweeted asking for prayers for Trump "in these dangerous times," while another user called for "a few thousand refugees" to be sent to the state.

Hawaii isn’t the first to be the subject of boycotts by Trump supporters. Other things that supporters have called for boycotts of include Starbucks, the musical "Hamilton" and Budweiser. Similarly, Democrat’s supporters have called for boycotts of businesses that have backed Trump, known as the "#GrabYourWallet" campaign.

The revised travel ban comes in response to Trump's original executive order on immigration being struck down by federal courts. The new order bars travelers from Iran, Syria, Libya, Somalia, Yemen and Sudan--dropping Iraq, which was part of the original executive order. People who have visas already are not blocked from entering the U.S.

A judge in Maryland also blocked the ban early Thursday morning.