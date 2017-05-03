Trump Meeting With Palestinian Leader, Seeking Mideast Peace

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry delivered a strong rebuttal to Israel's criticism of the United States in his farewell speech on Dec. 28, 2016, saying that Israel and Palestine either needs to live in a two-state system or combine under democratic governance. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016)

President Donald Trump is expected to host the president of the Palestinian Authority on Wednesday with Mideast peace likely to be the topic of discussion, NBC News reported.

Trump will meet with Mahmoud Abbas at the White House before the two release a statement together.

Trump's stance on the conflict between Palestinians and Israelis is unclear, as he unexpectedly shifted years of U.S. policy and withheld clear support for an independent Palestine. Trump also has a cordial relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Ghassan Khatib, a professor of political science at Birzeit University in the West Bank, said Trump is "very familiar with the Israeli side," and the meeting could allow Trump "a Palestinian perspective."

