Trump Approves Plan to Arm Syrian Kurds in ISIS Fight

This November 16, 2015, file photo shows a Peshmerga soldier walking to place a Kurdish flag near the frontline with ISIS in Sinjar, Iraq.

President Donald Trump has approved a plan to arm a Syrian ally, the Syrian Kurdish militia, in the fight against ISIS, the Pentagon said Tuesday.

The move reinforces American support for the groups, some of which are considered terrorists by nearby Turkey, another important U.S. ally in the region. A U.S. defense official told NBC News that the move indicates the U.S. believes the Syrian Democratic Force is the fighting force that will eventually go into the ISIS stronghold of Raqqa.

The order allows the U.S. to begin providing the Syrian Kurds with arms and equipment like bulldozers, rifles and radios fairly quickly since some equipment is pre-positioned, officials said.