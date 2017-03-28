'Toxic Tush' Fake Doctor Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison

NBC 6's Michael Spears has reaction on the sentencing of a transgender woman known as the toxic tush doctor. (Published Monday, March 27, 2017)

A transgender woman accused of toxic butt injections was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday.

Oneal Morris injected silicone, cement, fix-a-flat, super glue and other substances into the bodies of people who paid for cosmetic procedures, Broward Sheriff's deputies said.

At a sentencing hearing Monday, Morris was sentenced to 10 years behind bars and five years probation. Morris recently pleaded no contest to several crimes including manslaughter and practicing medicine without a license. By pleading no contest, Morris skipped trial.

Known as "The Duchess," records show Morris has been arrested more than once for performing cosmetic surgeries in both Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

The family of a woman who died from the injections spoke during Monday's sentencing hearing. BSO said Shatarka Nuby died after being injected by Morris in the hips, butt, thighs and breasts with a substance that caused her skin to change color and injection sites to become hard.

"I wish Duchess could get life. That's what I wish. Fifteen years is not nothing and I understand these ladies. When Shatarka was alive, I was at the hospital with her, sometimes she couldn't even breathe," said Cynthia Thompson.

Morris criticized the media's coverage of her case. "Those clowns were and still is trying to sell the story to get their ratings," Morris said.

Morris' attorney told NBC 6 that her time served in jail will be applied to her sentence. Also, Morris will serve her time in a male prison.

