Saber Grills has issued a recall on liquid propane regulators found in certain models of its gas grills after reports of users getting singed by fire shooting out from the burner knobs.

The recall involves Model RA329 LP regulators with a date code in the range of 1120 to 1344. The regulators were sold with certain Saber LP grills, warranty part kits and natural gas to LP conversion kits.

The Georgia-based company warned the LP regulator can "allow gas to flow at a higher pressure than intended, which can result in a gas leak and flame burst from the burner knobs, posing fire and and burn hazards."



A total of 35 cases of regulators malfunctioning have been reported so far. Three of those reports involved singed arms and two reports were of burned or singed hair.

(R-L) Location of regulator connected to propane tank and the location of date code and model number on Model RA329 LP regulators.

Photo credit: CPSC

The products were sold at specialty outdoor living stores nationwide, including Family Leisure, Fortunoff Backyard Store, and Watson’s, and online at Bed, Bath and Beyond and Frontgate from September 2011 to May 2017 for between $800 and $2,000. The warranty parts and conversion kits were also sold for between $50 and $110.

About 18,800 grills and 2,900 warranty parts and conversion kits are affected by this recall. The grills were manufactured in China.



For more information and a full list of recalled model numbers, visit recall.sabergrills.com.