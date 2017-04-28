President Trump came to Washington with an aggressive legislative agenda dubbed the "100-day Action Plan to Make America Great Again."

Donald Trump misses his old job, struggles with the workload of the presidency and finds it brings a lack of privacy, he told Reuters ahead of his 100th day in office, NBC News reported.

"I loved my previous life. I had so many things going … this is more work than in my previous life," he told Reuters. "I thought it would be easier."

Poll: Americans Think Trump's First 100 Days Is Fair, Poor

As President Trump nears his 100th day in office, the majority of Americans disapprove of the job he's doing, according to a new national poll by NBC News and The Wall Street Journal. (Published Sunday, April 23, 2017)

The interview comes as Trump proposes a major tax reform plan, signs a slew of executive orders and tries to get a health care bill passed. He is also working to contain the nuclear threat in North Korea by negotiating with other major Asian leaders.

"I'm a details oriented person. I think you would say that, but I do miss my old life," Trump said. "I like to work, so that's not a problem, but this is actually more work."