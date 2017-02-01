Breitbart Editor's Speech Canceled Amid Protest at UC Berkeley

The controversial Milo Yiannopoulos' speech at University of California, Berkeley met an early demise Wednesday as protesters grew violent — breaking fences and windows, setting off fireworks, and throwing smoke bombs — forcing police to issue an order to shelter in place and put all campus buildings on lockdown.

Invited by the Berkeley Republican Club, Yiannopoulos, a polarizing editor from Breitbart News who has been criticized as racist, misogynist and white supremacist, was expected to appear in the Pauley Ballroom of the MLK Student Union at 7 p.m.

Instead, university officials tweeted around 6:20 p.m. that the event had been cancelled and Yiannopoulos, a self-proclaimed internet troll, had been escorted off campus.

A group of protesters dressed in black and some in hooded sweatshirts broke windows, flung flares, and set a large bonfire outside the student union building.

Hundreds of peaceful demonstrators carrying signs that read "Hate Speech Is Not Free Speech" had been protesting for hours before the event.

Some even yanked away metal barricades as police in riot gear guarded the building.

Taking to Facebook soon after being escorted from UC Berkeley, Yiannopoulos said, "I have been evacuated from the UC Berkeley campus after violent left-wing protestors tore down barricades, lit fires, threw rocks and Roman candles at the windows and breached the ground floor of the building."

The 32-year-old said he and his team members were safe, and promised followers more information as it became available.

"One thing we do know for sure: the Left is absolutely terrified of free speech and will do literally anything to shut it down," he said.

Yiannapoulos continued: "Hearing reports via my security that police are using non-lethal bullets and tear gas outside. Fireworks, rocks and other projectiles have been hurled at police."

Leading up to his visit, Yiannopoulos has raised an issue facing campuses across America at the dawn of the Trump presidency: What is the line between free speech and hate speech?

He has also come under fire for fanning the flames of white supremacy by creating the Yiannopoulos Privilege Grant, which is being described as a college grant program for white males.

On Wednesday, UC Berkeley officials stressed that they did not invite Yiannopoulos, a right-wing provocateur who is gay and calls his event "The Dangerous Faggot Tour."

The potential for physical danger in reaction to Yiannopoulos came into the spotlight this month after a man was shot and wounded at a protest outside his Jan. 21 University of Washington talk.

Similarly rowdy protests at UC Davis Jan. 13 prompted campus Republicans to cancel his appearance at the last minute.

On Tuesday night at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, his speech was met with dozens of angry protesters outside a campus theater, but they were outnumbered by police who kept them far from the nearly 500 attendees and the event went on as planned.

His last stop was supposed to be UCLA on Feb. 2, but that invitation was rescinded, making Berkeley the grand finale of his cross-country campus tour.

Student Matt Ronnau acknowledged Wednesday evening that he was not too popular.

“He brings up topics that are not politically correct,” the Berkeley College Republican member said of Yiannopoulos. However, the student stands by the group’s decision to invite him to speak on campus.

“I don’t think it is hate speech,” Ronnau said. “I think he is just making fun of people who call him a neo-Nazi. It’s just a little back and forth.”

But protest organizer Ronald Cruz disagreed. Students would oppose the right-wing Yiannopoulos not because they don’t believe in free speech, but because they were trying to prevent his hateful rhetoric.

“He’s a neo-facist who has notoriously fostered a lynch mob mentality in his audiences,” Cruz alleged.

Professors had joined hundreds of students calling for the event's cancellation. But university officials said it would be allowed in the name of free speech — as would protests that Berkeley Chancellor Nicholas Dirks expected could be "substantial" amid tight security.

"In our view, Mr. Yiannopoulos is a troll and provocateur who uses odious behavior in part to 'entertain,' but also to deflect any serious engagement with ideas," Dirks wrote last week to Berkeley's staff and 37,500 students. "He has been widely and rightly condemned for engaging in hate speech."

But as a public university, Berkeley's administrators are legally bound by the First Amendment to protect free speech, meaning even offensive and hate speech cannot be banned or censored, Dirks said.

"We are defending the right to free expression at an historic moment for our nation, when this right is once again of paramount importance," Dirks said.

His letter did not name President Donald Trump, whom Yiannopoulos supports, but highlighted concerns at Berkeley and elsewhere since his election.

The Berkeley Republican Club said it has no plans to cancel the event because that would send a message that intimidation and violence can win.

"We don't support everything he's said or done," said Pieter Sittler, 19, a sophomore who is the club's vice president. "But we think it's important to have a complete political discourse. Not just stay in an echo chamber and silence what you disagree with."

The event's 500 seats sold out about 48 hours after the event was announced last fall, Sittler said.

Yiannopoulos "gives a voice to repressed conservative thought on American college campuses," Sittler said, adding that he uses "levity and humor" that should not be taken literally.

Administrators say the demands to stifle Yiannopoulos show that modern sensitivities are changing the debate about free speech on campus. What used to be a campaign to allow all voices risks becoming more restrictive.

"This particular performer, his preference, his perspectives do conflict with this university, but that doesn’t mean we are going to abandon our commitment to free speech," said Assistant Vice Chancellor of Public Affairs Dan Mogulof.

That said, security will be tight on campus.

Yiannopoulos also complained on Facebook that UC Berkeley was requiring campus Republicans to pay a security fee for the event. But Dirks insisted that the university typically requires event organizers to pay for basic security — a sum that totals up to $10,000.

Berkeley College Republicans will not be responsible for the added costs of security for protests, which Dirks said the campus would pay. He noted that officials would “not stand idly by” while laws are violated, no matter who the perpetrators are.

"People are very worried that it is going to get violent and no one wants to see that here," said Rigel Robinson with the Senator Student Association.

The number of attempts to keep speakers off college campuses because of their politics doubled last year, according to a report issued late last year by the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education. It logged a record 42 incidents of "disinvitations," with 25 percent aimed at Yiannopoulos.

"The increasing unwillingness to allow anyone on campus to hear ideas with which one disagrees poses a grave risk to students' intellectual development," Ari Cohn, director of the foundation's Individual Rights Defense Program, said in a statement.

Administrators have received hundreds of letters and emails calling for the event's cancellation.

There's a "No Milo" at Berkeley Facebook page with more than 3,500 people signed on, calling for a "mass counter protest" to shut down the event.

Nearly 100 professors signed a letter to the chancellor urging him to cancel the event. It cited some of Yiannopoulos' earlier comments.

At the University of Delaware, Yiannopoulos referred to transgender people as "mentally ill" and encouraged his audience to mock them.

He has called Black Lives Matter a form of "black supremacism." Twitter banned him in July, as it cracked down on racist abuse targeting "Ghostbusters" actress Leslie Jones.

At Western Carolina University he called feminism, "a mean, vindictive, spiteful, nasty, man-hating philosophy."

"The university should not provide a platform for such harassment," the letter from professors said. "We support robust debate, but we cannot abide by harassment, slander, defamation and hate speech."

Yiannopoulos rejects accusations he is racist or white supremacist, saying his boyfriend is black and his humor is taken too literally in today's politically correct culture.

A group of veterans from Berkeley's 1960s Free Speech Movement, however, praised university administrators for allowing the event.

"Even the worst kind of bigot, including Yiannopoulos, must be allowed to speak on campus," they wrote in an op-ed published by Berkeley's The Daily Californian.