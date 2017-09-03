PIttsburgh Airport to Be 1st Since 9/11 to Let Non-Flyers Past Security - NBC 10 Philadelphia
PIttsburgh Airport to Be 1st Since 9/11 to Let Non-Flyers Past Security

Non-flyers will have to check in at a special desk, show a valif photo I.D., have their name checked against a "no fly" list and go through security

    Breaking with a practice that began after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Pittsburgh International Airport will soon allow non-ticketed patrons past its security checkpoints, NBC News reported.

    The airport, getting back to the "good-old days" of air travel, will let non-flyers access inside gates, shops, restaurants and artwork year-round. With approval from the Transportation Security Administration, the change will take effect Sept. 5.

    Non-flyers will have to check in at a special desk, show a valif photo I.D., have their name checked against a "no fly" list and then, just like regular flyers, go through security.

    While the TSA said it supports Pittsburgh's change, it noted that no additional staff has been hired for the change. It also said there are no plans to expand the program.

