NY Driver Strips and Flees After Crashing Through Yards, House and Deck

Video shows the aftermath of a chaotic string of events on Long Island. Police say a man crashed through yards and fences before careening into a home and deck. The deck collapsed into a pool, which flooded the home. (Published Friday, Dec. 30, 2016)

Authorities on Long Island say a man drove through yards and a home before crashing into a deck, ripping off his clothes and fleeing police.

The chaos unfolded on the South Shore Thursday night.

Officers arrived at a home on Ridgewood Drive in Shirley around 11:30 p.m. to find a collapsed pool and a flooded home with the man’s blue car sticking out of it, according to Suffolk County police.

The man allegedly drove his car onto two lawns and crashed through several fences before slamming into a deck. His car ricocheted off the deck and hurtled into the home.

After driving though yards and fences, police say the man crashed into a deck and then a home. The deck then collapsed into a pool, flooding the home.



The force of the man’s vehicle caused the deck to crumble into a pool, which caused the pool to collapse, flooding the home.

After crashing into the home, the man took off his clothes and ran away, according to police. He was caught by officers a short time later.

The man was taken to Brookhaven Medical Center in East Patchogue. The extent of his injuries is unknown. No one else was reported injured.

Police have not identified the man. Charges against him are pending.

There was a heavy fire and police presence at the home late Thursday night as neighbors looked on in shock.