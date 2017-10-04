How the Massacre in Las Vegas Unfolded

Fifty-eight people were killed and more than 500 injured when a gunman opened fire on a country music festival Sunday night on the Las Vegas Strip. Here is how the worst mass shooting in modern American history unfolded.

9:40 p.m. Country music musician Jason Aldean begins his performance on the Main Stage at the Route 91 Harvest, according to the concert’s schedule. The annual music festival in Las Vegas drew about 22,000 people.

10:08 p.m. Stephen Craig Paddock opens fire on concertgoers from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Mandalay Bay is across the street from the concert's venue, the Las Vegas Village, and photos show two of the windows in a corner of the hotel broken.

As bullets rain down, Jason Aldean runs off the stage and screaming concertgoers duck low to the ground or scrambled for cover. Robert Anthony, who was in a nearby parking lot, said he heard loud, sustained gunfire. "I saw one person in the back of a pickup truck getting CPR. It was a very shocking scene, and it just seemed to go on forever," he said.

11:20 p.m. A SWAT team breaks through the door of Paddock’s hotel room.

Here is the exchange moments before, according to audio released by authorities:

"We need to pop this and see if we get any type of response from this guy to see if he’s in here or he’s actually moved out somewhere else," a man's voice says.

"All units on the 32nd floor, SWAT has explosive breach, everyone in the hallway needs to move back," a woman’s voice orders. "All units move back."

"Breach, breach, breach," a man’s voice warns and an explosion is heard.

1 a.m. Authorities say at a press conference that the shooter is "down" and that they believe he is the only one. They think Paddock had connecting rooms or a suite and ran between both windows, firing from both. They found at least 10 rifles in the room.

3:00 a.m. Authorities identify the shooter as Paddock, a 64-year-old from Mesquite, Nevada, who they say killed himself before police entered his room.