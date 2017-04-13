20 Dogs Rescued From Suspected Calif. Dog-Fighting Operation

Pictured is one of 20 dogs rescued from what was suspected to be a large-scale dog-fighting operation in Ontario, Wednesday, April 12, 2017.

Twenty dogs were rescued Wednesday from an Ontario home thought to be the place of a large-scale dog-fighting operation, according to a Southern California animal rescue.

Inland Valley Humane Society, S.P.C.A Humane Officers and the Ontario Police Department searched a home in the 1100 block of Vine Avenue, where they found 20 pit bulls and equipment used to train the animals for dog-fighting, including treadmills, weights and bungee cords.

One person was arrested, the Inland Valley Humane Society said.

The dogs were being evaluated by a veterinary staff as of early Thursday. At least one dog was discovered with a broken leg that had never been treated, while another was found emaciated. The Human Society said strict adoption protocol will be required for all the dogs.