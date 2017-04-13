20 Dogs Rescued From Suspected Calif. Dog-Fighting Operation | NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

20 Dogs Rescued From Suspected Calif. Dog-Fighting Operation

At least one dog was discovered with a broken leg that had never been treated

By Heather Navarro

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Inland Valley Humane Society
    Pictured is one of 20 dogs rescued from what was suspected to be a large-scale dog-fighting operation in Ontario, Wednesday, April 12, 2017.

    Twenty dogs were rescued Wednesday from an Ontario home thought to be the place of a large-scale dog-fighting operation, according to a Southern California animal rescue.

    Inland Valley Humane Society, S.P.C.A Humane Officers and the Ontario Police Department searched a home in the 1100 block of Vine Avenue, where they found 20 pit bulls and equipment used to train the animals for dog-fighting, including treadmills, weights and bungee cords.

    One person was arrested, the Inland Valley Humane Society said.

    The dogs were being evaluated by a veterinary staff as of early Thursday. At least one dog was discovered with a broken leg that had never been treated, while another was found emaciated. The Human Society said strict adoption protocol will be required for all the dogs.

    10 Most Common Dog Breeds in Shelters

    [NATL] 10 Most Common Dog Breeds in Shelters Across the US
    NY Daily News via Getty Images
    Published 3 hours ago | Updated 21 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices