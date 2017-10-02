Democratic lawmakers immediately called for action on gun control following the worst mass shooting in modern American history, NBC News reported.
Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut demanded that Congress "get off its ass and do something."
Connecticut was the catalyst for the gun control debate after the Sandy Hook massacre, and the state’s other Democratic senator, Richard Blumenthal, said he was "furious" at Congress' inaction.
Former Vice President Joe Biden, who led an Obama administration task force on gun violence, said there was "no excuse for inaction."
