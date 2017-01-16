Bruce Springsteen Tribute Band Pulls Out of Trump Inauguration Party

The B Street Band, a Bruce Springsteen tribute band from New Jersey, has announced it is withdrawing from performing at the Trump inauguration gala.

The band announced its withdrawal from the event on its Facebook page Monday afternoon, citing its respect for Bruce himself.

"With deepest apologies to our fans and the New Jersey Inaugural Ball committee, the B Street Band is withdrawing from performing at this year's inauguration Gala," it said.

"Our decision is based solely on the respect and gratitude we have for Bruce and the E Street Band."

"The Boss" is a high profile Democrat who appeared with Hillary Clinton on the campaign trail.

In a recent interview he questioned whether President-elect Donald Trump was ready to take office.

During the interview on Marc Maron's "WTF" podcast, Springsteen said he questioned whether Trump "is simply competent enough to do this particular job."

The B Street Band said it would not exist without the talents of Springsteen and his primary backing band the E Street Band, and it looked forward to performing their music for years to come.