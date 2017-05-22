Photos outside Manchester Station taken by a bystander on May 22, 2017, shows the scene of a "serious accident" at Manchester Arena during an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.

British police on Monday said they were responding to an explosion at Manchester Arena at the end of an Ariana Grande concert that left an unknown number of people dead and wounded.

In a tweet, police confirmed that there were fatalities.

On social media, people shared videos of people rushing from the arena and ambulances arriving.

The Guardian newspaper reported the incident happened at an Ariana Grande concert.

“I just heard a loud bang right after the concert," Ivo Delgado told NBC News. "Only heard one. People started screaming and going to the other side of the arena. When we left [the main arena] there was smoke and people lying on the floor."