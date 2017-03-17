Billboard of Donald Trump Backed by Mushroom Clouds, 'Swastika Dollar' Signs Pops Up in Arizona | NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x
Donald Trump's First 100 Days in Office

Donald Trump's First 100 Days in Office

The latest news on President Donald Trump's first 100 days

Billboard of Donald Trump Backed by Mushroom Clouds, 'Swastika Dollar' Signs Pops Up in Arizona

By Kiki Intarasuwan

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    KPNX
    Donald Trump billboard in Phoenix, Arizona on Friday, March 17, 2017.

    A billboard depicting an image of President Donald Trump appeared on Phoenix's Grand Avenue in Arizona on Friday, NBC affiliated station KPNX reported.

    Unlike any other Trump billboards people are used to seeing during his election campaign of 2016, the Phoenix billboard illustrates a menacing photo of Donald Trump, wearing a Russian flag pin on his collar, surrounded by mushroom clouds and 'swastika dollar' signs.

    "I think a lot of people are feeling this way and I'm just trying to express what I think is on a lot of people's minds these days," the billboard's artist, said in an interview Friday, according to KPNX.

    Karen Fiorito posted on her facebook page when billboard went up saying "Still awaiting the backlash, death threats and the like."

    The billboard art was commissioned by the owner, Beatrice Moore, a longtime patron of the arts on Grand Avenue, KPNX reported.

    Published 38 minutes ago | Updated 18 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices