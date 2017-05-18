Yogurt maker Chobani sued controversial radio host Alex Jones, right, of InfoWars for posting defamatory statements about the company on his Infowars site.

Far-right radio host Alex Jones has retracted comments he made about Greek yogurt maker Chobani as part of a resolution to a lawsuit the company filed against the Texas-based conspiracy theorist.

Chobani sued Jones on April 24, accusing him of posting on his website Infowars false and defamatory information alleging the company was linked to an assault case involving refugee children and to an increase in tuberculosis near a large Chobani plant in Twin Falls, Idaho.

"On behalf of Infowars, I regret that we mischaracterized Chobani, its employees and the people of Twin Falls, Idaho, the way we did," Jones said.

Chobani told NBC News in a brief statement Wednesday afternoon: "The case has been resolved."