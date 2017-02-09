Wallenda Not Hurt When 5 Fall From High Wire at Circus | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Wallenda Not Hurt When 5 Fall From High Wire at Circus

    Nik Wallenda, part of the famous wire-walking family troupe known as "The Flying Wallendas," was on a high wire when five people fell at a circus in Sarasota on Wednesday.

    Sarasota County officials said eight people were injured and five were hospitalized, including four people who were hospitalized as trauma alerts after the incident at Circus Sarasota. The extent of the injuries to the others was not immediately known.

    Wallenda was on the wire but was serving as an anchor and didn't fall.

    "Nik was on the wire and I spoke to him and he was fine. Waiting for updates, but hospital visits are precautionary," Winston Simone, spokesperson for DSW Entertainment, told WFLA.

    The people fell 25 to 30 feet at the Circus Arts Conservatory on Bahia Vista Street, Sarasota Fire Rescue officials said.

    Published at 1:55 PM EST on Feb 8, 2017 | Updated 23 minutes ago
