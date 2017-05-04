HoMedics Recalls Massagers Due to Shock, Burn Hazards

A product that's supposed to bring you relaxation and comfort has brought some consumers a lot of pain.

A massager is probably one of the last items you'd expect to hurt you, but the Consumer Product Safety Commission reports some HoMedics handheld massagers can do just that.

The recalled product's cord can break near the base of the massager and expose wires, posing an electric shock and burn hazards.



So far, about 400,000 of the massagers have been recalled.

The recall involves three models of handheld massagers, HHP-375H, HHP-250 and the PA-MH-THP. All models of the massagers have a 120 VAC, 60 HZ power cord. “HoMedics” is printed on the massagers.

HoMedics has received 140 reports of exposed wires, sparks, smoking and some reported flames shooting from the massagers. There have also been 15 reports of burn injuries to consumer's fingers and other parts of the body.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled massagers and contact HoMedics to receive a refund in the form of a credit.

The HHP-375H model Handheld Dual Node Percussion Massager with Heat is white with a gray handle or black with a gray handle. The massager has three sets of interchangeable nodes.

The HHP-250 model Handheld Hot and Cold Massager is white with a gray stripe or gray with a blue stripe. The massager has three, five or eight interchangeable nodes.

The PA-MH-THP model Handheld Compact Percussion Massager with Heat is white on the bottom of the base with gray on top. The massager has two sets of interchangeable nodes.

All manufacturing dates for all three models are included in the recall and the item date code can be found in either one of the cord prongs or in the rating label located on the underside of the product. Date codes can be identified as a 4-digit number WWYY where WW is the sequential week of the year and YY is the last two digits of the manufacturing year.

The massagers were sold at Bed Bath & Beyond, Macy's, Rite-Aid, Walmart and other stores nationwide and on HSN from August 2013 through February 2017.

For more information, contact HoMedics toll-free at 888-803-0509 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at http://www.homedics.com and click on the Product Recall tab.