1 Killed, 3 Wounded in Carjacking, Shootings in Los Angeles County

Police are on the hunt for two shooters following a deadly cross-city shooting spree. Christine Kim reports for the NBC4 News at 11 on Saturday, April 29, 2017.

One man is dead and at least three people were wounded Saturday in a Los Angeles County carjacking and series of shootings in Pico Rivera, Whittier and La Mirada, authorities said.

The Coroner's Office identified 33-year-old Jose Sahagun of Norwalk as the victim Sunday.



Deadly Cross-City Shooting Spree

Gunfire erupted at five locations in Whittier and La Mirada, leaving at least one person dead. Christine Kim reports for the NBC4 News at 8 on Saturday, April 29, 2017. (Published 8 minutes ago)

The carjacking was reported about 2:15 p.m. in the Pico Rivera area, according to Deputy Ryan Rouzan of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

The carjacked vehicle was found abandoned at 6:30 p.m. at Amelia Mayberry Park, at Painter Avenue and Lakeland Road in unincorporated South Whittier.

The shooters were described as a man and a woman.

Someone in the car began shooting at people about 4 p.m. in Pico Rivera, sheriff's officials said. The exact location was not available.

More shootings occurred in other locations.

One location was at about 4 p.m. at Santa Gertrudes Avenue and Alicante Road, where a man was wounded and taken to a hospital where he died, Rouzan said.

Sheriff's officials said at least four shooting victims were taken from multiple locations to hospitals for treatment, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher. They are on the lookout for other possible victims.

A shooting at about 8 p.m. in Santa Fe Springs was also being investigated as related to the others. It was at the Budget Inn near the Santa Ana 5 Freeway and Carmenita Road, Deputy Kelvin Moody of the Sheriff's Information Bureau said.

There was no word if anyone was wounded.

A sheriff's command post was set up at La Mirada High School, 13520 Adelfa Drive, Rouzan said.