Toddler Shot in Kensington, Suspects Flee on Bikes

A 2-year-old child shot was in critical condition and his father also recovering from a gunshot late Friday as police searched for suspects.

Philadelphia police rushed to the scene upon reports of a young child shot in the city's Kensington neighborhood.

Initial investigation showed that a 26-year-old man was sitting outside a home on the 3300 block of Malta Street with his 2-year-old son when two males on bicycles rode up and opened fire.

Police say the toddler was shot four times in the back, his father was hit in the knee.

The child was taken to Saint Christopher's Hospital, his father to Temple Hospital.

It all happened about 9:15 Friday.

Police were searching for the two male suspects who then left the scene on bicycles.