A woman was arrested in Delaware County Friday after police say she stabbed an 8-year-old girl in the head in front of several other children.

Police were called to an apartment along the 500 block of Mac Dade Boulevard in Collingdale before 3 o'clock Friday afternoon and found a man carrying a young girl who was bleeding from the head.

Investigators said 32-year-old Majeah Bashir, who lives in a second floor apartment, engaged in an argument over baby-sitting in the hallway. During the argument, officials said the second-grader was stabbed in the head with a butcher knife.

"There was blood everywhere," Collingdale Police Chief Robert Adams said the whole thing played out in front of the girl's siblings and other children, "They were right in the mix of all this."

The second grader was taken to the hospital then transfered to CHOP for further treatment.

Chief Adams said the gash on her head was about 4 inches, but said the girl was alert and talking and he expected her to be ok.

Adams credited the quick reaction of the man who carried the girl out, who was working nearby and heard screams as well as the quick reaction of his officers to get the girl to the hospital.

Adams said there has recently been some "bad blood" between the two families for some time.

Bashir faces attempted homicide, aggravated assault and other charges.

She's expected to be arraigned next week.