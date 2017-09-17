With Sons on the Eagles and Chiefs, One NFL Mom Compromises

Mom of Eagles center Jason Kelce and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is wearing a special split jersey Sunday to support both sons as they face off in Arrowhead Stadium.

So, what does a mom wear when she's incredibly proud of both her sons, who are each playing in the NFL -- and, in fact, playing each other today?

She wears a compromise.

Donna Kelce, mom of both Eagles center Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, is making it work Sunday with a split jersey.

The front and one arm is Kansas City red, with Travis' number 87; the back and the other arm is Eagles green with Jason's 62. CSN's John Clark tweeted photos of the Jersey Saturday.

Donna says that way she wins, no matter what.

Donna spoke to the NFL network in May about what it was like to raise two future NFL players -- and especially about what that meant for the family budget.

"The eating in high school? They would sit down and eat whole chickens. Or go through tubs of lasagna. They just were voracious eaters," she said.

But they were also fierce competitors. "Both of them are extremely driven, extremely tenacious humans," Donna said. "I think they're highly motivated and they hate to lose. I don't know if that's inbred in them, or they spurred each other on with that."

Donna's a mom who always sticks up for her sons; in that NFL Network interview, she defended Travis' decision to share his love life on the reality show "Catching Kelce" on E!

She had a practical take on the publicity. "He is in a smaller market. You have to do what you have to do," Donna told the NFL Network. "The career is not long, and you have to make the biggest bang that you can in the shortest amount of time."

The Eagles play the Chiefs Sunday in Kansas City at 1 p.m. EST.