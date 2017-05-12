Families take a spin on rides at the Wilmington Flower Market under ominous skies on Friday, May 12, 2017.

For the first time in its 97-year history, the Wilmington Flower Market will shut down over concerns about severe weather.

The annual fundraising event's chairperson confirmed Friday afternoon that the outdoor festival will be closed Saturday because of an impending nor'easter.

The NBC10 Weather Team issued a First Alert for Saturday when the storm is expected to move into the region bringing heavy rains and strong winds.

The Wilmington Flower Market is an all volunteer, three-day fundraiser benefiting children's charities. The event is held every year leading into Mother's Day at Wilmington's Rockford Park along W. 19th Street.

The organization has raised more than $4 million for charity over the years.

