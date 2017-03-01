Wawa 'Rewards' Customers With 'Free Coffee Fridays'

Wawa lovers, rejoice. Wawa on Route 202 in Delaware Township now sells beer. But the new beer sales mean lots of rules for the business. NBC10's Tim Furlong explains.

Wawa is rewarding its most loyal customers with "Free Coffee Friday" throughout March.

The Philadelphia-area convenience store chain announced Wednesday that the free (any size) cup o' Joe promotion will be offered to anyone using the Wawa Rewards app, Wawa said.

"We are thrilled to bring back 'Free Coffee Fridays' building on the success of the fall program," Wawa manager of relationship marketing Dena Pizzutti said. "Our members love the variety of our rewards, but coffee is definitely the favorite."

In the fall, Wawa says gave away more than 10 million freebies to Wawa Rewards members.

The Wawa Rewards app is free to download and can be used to pay in-store, earn rewards, check in and occasionally play games.

"We are delighted to continue to thank our Wawa Rewards members with great savings," Pizzutti said. "In 2016, more than ten million rewards were distributed to our members, saving them millions of dollars by using Wawa

Rewards, and we expect 2017 to be an even bigger, more rewarding year." A Brew With Your Shorti: Pa. Wawa Begins Selling Beer