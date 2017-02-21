Two SEPTA Market Frankford Line subway trains crashed at the 69th Street Terminal just outside Philadelphia Tuesday morning.

Upper Darby Police tweeted asking for commuters to avoid the busy terminal after the wreck on looping turnaround tracks around 8:30 a.m.

SEPTA said the trains were out of service at the time of the crash.

No one was trapped on the trains. "At this time we are not getting reports of any life-threatening injuries to citizens on the train," police tweeted.

As SkyForce10 hovered overhead you could see one of the train cars teetering to one side at a 45-degree angle as crews responded. SEPTA said the train was out of service at the time.

SEPTA used shuttle buses to get passengers from 69th Street to 63rd Street. Passengers could be seen boarding the buses around 9 a.m.

The crash impacted West Chester Pike, Market Street and Victory Avenue for EMS personnel, police said.