Man Shoots Robber Armed With Knife in Upper Darby: Police

A man who was armed with a gun turned the tables on a robber armed with a knife and shot him in the leg in Upper Darby late Sunday morning, according to police.

Police told NBC10 a man was in the area of Bridge and James streets shortly before 11:30 a.m. when he was approached by a robber armed with a knife.

The robber threatened the man who repeatedly warned him that he had a concealed gun, investigators said. The robber ignored the man’s warnings and continued to move toward him with the knife, according to officials. Police say the man then opened fire and shot the man once in the leg.

The robbery suspect was taken to the hospital and was later released. Police have not yet revealed his identity or the specific charges against him.

The man who shot the robber had a license to carry a concealed weapon, officials said. Police ruled the shooting was justified.