Police in Delaware County praised school administration, fellow students and officers on the scene after a gun was confiscated at Upper Darby High School Wednesday morning.

No students at the Lansdowne Avenue school were hurt and Upper Darby police officers arrested two UDHS students, said police.

“UDHS administration received information about the weapon possession and acted quickly and decisively along with police on scene to administer a safe arrest,” said UD police in a Facebook post.

The students made no direct threats to do harm, said police.

“We would like to thank the UDHS for their efforts and for constantly working with police to insure the safety of all students,” said police. “There are also a number of students that came forward with information and we thank them for their courage.”

Police hoped that this story will help others come forward when faced with a potentially dangerous situation.

“We believe this to be an isolated incident and not reflective of the wonderful students we have at UDHS,” said police.

