One person is sent to the hospital as bullets pierced a window of an Upper Darby home Tuesday night.

At least one bullet pierced a window and struck a person in a Delaware County home overnight.

Gunfire rang out around 9:30 p.m. along the 200 block of Wilde Avenue in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, dispatchers said.

Police didn’t reveal that person’s condition. They also didn’t say if the person was targeted.

The search for the shooter continued Wednesday.

Neighbors call the block a quiet area.