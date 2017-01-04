Two Trolleys Crash in West Philadelphia

Two trolleys crashed on Lancaster Avenue in West Philadelphia, and 46 people suffered injuries.

Both Route 10 trolleys were heading west in the Powelton Village section about 1 p.m. Wednesday near 38th Street when one of the trolleys rear-ended another.

SEPTA said none of the injuries were life-threatening. A fire department battalion chief on the scene said four of the 46 injured were taken to a nearby hospital and all injuries were "minor."

To get around the crash scene, SEPTA urged commuters to take alternate routes.

