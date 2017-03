Two people are in the hospital after their pick-up truck hit a utility pole in Holmesburg early Saturday morning.

Officials say a 21-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were injured after striking the pole on Frankford Avenue just after 2 am. The man was thrown from the truck. Rescue crews had to remove the woman from inside the vehicle.

Both were taken to Aria Torresdale Hospital. Police are still investigating to figure out what caused the crash.