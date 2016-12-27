Tractor Trailer Slams Into Gas Station, Cars in Lawncrest

Firefighters were able to knock down the flames before it spread to through the gas station.

A tractor trailer slammed into a gas station and at least one other vehicle in Philadelphia's Lawncrest section early Tuesday.

The crash happened at the Speedway station at Oxford Avenue and Levick Street around 6:15 a.m., fire officials said.

The truck, towing a trailer for Shop Rite supermarkets, caught fire after the collision.

Firefighters were able to shut off the gas pumps before the tanks caught fire.

"Smoke and flames were billowing out and then the stuff that was inside the truck, you heard a series of explosions," said Rae Taylor, who lives near the gas station.

Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the flames before it spread through the fuel stop.

The truck driver was taken to a nearby hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

