Temple University asked students and staff to avoid the area near the college’s engineering building Tuesday morning.

The Philadelphia university sent out a "TU Alert" around 9:15 a.m. urging people to avoid the area around the College of Engineering at N 12th and W Norris streets in North Philadelphia due to a suspicious device.

No injuries were reported as about 300 students and staff evacuated the building, said Philadelphia Police. The Philadelphia Police Bomb Squad responded to the scene.

Police actually found two devices: one a 4x4 wrapped package with orange and red wires exposed found on a loading dock and the other found inside a trash truck, said investigators.

All other classes on campus continued as normal Tuesday, said Temple.