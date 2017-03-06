20 Teens Cited After Large Fight in Center City

Police say 20 teenagers were cited for disorderly conduct after they were involved in a large fight in Center City Monday afternoon. NBC10 obtained viewer video of the fight and SkyForce10 also captured police responding to the area.

Several teens were taken into custody Monday following a large fight in Center City. Police say the teens were fighting each other in the area of 15th and Chestnut streets around 5:30 p.m. and at one point ran into the Wells Fargo Bank on 1501 Chestnut Street.

Police also say smaller fights between teens took place in areas nearby. Several of the teens were taken into custody by responding officers and 20 were cited for disorderly conduct. Police also say five of the teens may eventually be charged with assault.

One of the teens suffered minor injuries. No bystanders were hurt during the incident.

Police have not yet revealed what led to the fight or whether or not it was a flash mob incident.