NBC10 is welcoming two Philadelphia-area natives home.

Meteorologist Steven Sosna and reporter/anchor Dray Clark will join NBC10 in the coming weeks. Sosna will begin giving forecasts in mid-Septemeber while Clark will join Rosemary Connors on the NBC10 Mornings weekend anchor desk in October.

“We are thrilled to have Steve and Dray join NBC10 and return to their hometown of Philadelphia,” Anzio Williams, vice president of news for NBC10 and Telemundo62, said. “Both are extremely talented and demonstrate an unparalleled drive to provide viewers with reliable information through impactful storytelling and connecting with the community.”

A Montgomery County native, Sosna was born in Sellersville and raised in Lansdale, Pennsylvania. He comes to NBC10 from NBC 4 in New York where he was senior weather producer and fill-in on-air meteorologist for MSNBC. Sosna is also one of the first meteorologists to use NBCUniversal Owned Stations’ state-of-the-art mobile Doppler radar StormRanger to track Tropical Storm Hermine.

Sosna graduated from Kean University and earned a bachelor’s degree in Earth Science with a concentration in atmospheric science. He is a member of the American Meteorology Society and National Weather Association. Prior to joining NBC 4 New York, Sosna worked at KAAL-TV in Rochester, Minnesota where he was a weekday morning meteorologist and on occasion appeared on KSTP-TV in Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota. He started his career at NBC 4 New York recording local weather updates for NBC Weather Plus and was a freelance meteorologist for News 12 Connecticut and News 12 Weather and Traffic.

Born and raised in Chester, Delaware County, Dray Clark has worked in television for 17 years. He comes to NBC10 from WABC in New York. Prior to that, Clark worked for five years as a reporter and anchor at KYW-TV in Philadelphia. He has also worked at television stations in Cleveland, Ohio, Grand Rapids, Michigan and Macon, Georgia, where he landed his first television job in 2000.

Clark has earned numerous awards and nominations including three Emmy awards for his reporting as well as awards from the Associated Press and Press Club of Cleveland. He earned a bachelor’s degree in English from Lincoln University. Clark is also a member of the esteemed Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.