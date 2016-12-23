Starbucks aims to drum up holiday sales with promises of free espresso drinks this season — as long as you're in the right store.

Starting Friday, select Starbucks stores will host 1,000 Pop Up Cheer Parties over 10 days, where customers can enjoy free tall handcrafted espresso beverages, from mochas to chestnut praline lattes. The event will be held at 100 Starbucks stores in the U.S. for 10 straight days, including 2 Starbucks stores in the greater Philadelphia area, from 1-2 p.m. Holiday Gift Wrap Guide: Tips For 3 Different Shapes Your home may be stocked with gifts for your loved ones, coworkers -- and maybe even yourself, if you found killer Black Friday deals. Here's a guide on how to expertly wrap those gifts, whether the package is a square, cylinder or odd-shaped item. Happy Holidays! (Published Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016)

Locations will change daily and will be listed on starbucks.com/cheer and Twitter with the hashtags #FindCheer #10daysofcheer.

For the first day Friday, Dec. 23, the following Philadelphia area stores were chosen, according to the website:

Pennsylvania:

Suburban Square

41 St. James Place; Ardmore, PA 19003

New Jersey:

Ramblewood

550 Fellowship Road; Mount Laurel, NJ 08054

There were no locations selected in Delaware Friday, according to the website.

Customers also can visit participating Starbucks stores to receive a "cheer card" that will provide 50 percent off select holiday beverages and lunch items, as well as a free holiday cookie or specialty dessert with purchase.