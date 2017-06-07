Company Recalls Cashews Over Possible Glass in Snacks | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Company Recalls Cashews Over Possible Glass in Snacks

    New Jersey-based Star Snacks Co. announced it is voluntarily recalling two lots of Southern Grove Cashew Halves and Pieces with Sea Salt due to the possibility of the presence of glass pieces.

    The recall was made after the company received consumer reports of glass found in the product. To date, there have not been any reported injuries. The potentially impacted product has been removed from store shelves, according to the recall.

    Southern Grove Cashew Halves and Pieces with Sea Salt, Net Weight 8.0 oz.

    UPC code: 041498179366

    Code: Best by date 11/27/18 & 11/28/18.

    No other product is affected by this voluntary recall.

    Anyone who has purchased the product in question are urged not to consume it and may return the it to their local ALDI store for a refund or dispose of the item. Anyone with questions can call Star Snacks at 201-882-4593.

