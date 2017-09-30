Small Aircraft Overshoots Runway in Dover

Delaware police are investigating after a small plane overshot a runway in Dover.

The incident occurred just before 10:30 on Saturday when a Fixed Wing Single-Engine Cessna called 911 to report that the plane had overshot the runway at the Chandelle Estates Airport, police said.

State troopers and transit employees responded to the scene and found the airplane in the middle of Bayside Drive (SR9) between Silver Leaf Lane and White Oak Road.

The pilot and passenger were both uninjured though the plane sustained damage to the prop and front landing gear.

The investigation has been turned over to the Federal Aviation Administration.



