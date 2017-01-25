Pickup Truck Dangles on Edge of Sinkhole That Swallows Up Yards, Street in Montgomery County | NBC 10 Philadelphia
NBC_OTS_PHILLY
Montgomery County News

Montgomery County News

News and information from across the county

Pickup Truck Dangles on Edge of Sinkhole That Swallows Up Yards, Street in Montgomery County

By Dan Stamm

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Sinkhole Swallows Up Montco Yards, Street

    [NATL-PHI] Sinkhole Swallows Up Montco Yards, Street
    NBC10 - Matt Schaffer

    A large sinkhole opened up overnight in the middle of a Montgomery County community, gobbling up the yards of at least two homes and leaving a pickup truck on the edge.

    The sinkhole opened up along Brooke Road near Argyle Road in Glenside, Cheltenham Township before 4 a.m. Wednesday.

    No injuries were reported, county dispatchers said.

    As SkyForce10 hovered overhead, crews could be seen responding to the hole, and what appeared to be a white pickup truck teetering into it, holding on by only a few branches. The hole takes up at least two yards and part of the street.

    Church Road and Station Avenue can be used as alternate routes.

    NBC10 has crews headed to the scene.

    This sinkhole comes about two weeks after a sinkhole swallowed up cars and impacted utilities along a Philadelphia street.

    The economic impact on the homeowners wasn't immediately clear, but insurer Esurance says that sinkhole damage is often not covered by standard homeowners insurance coverages, only if you have a "ground movement" add-on. Top News: Italy Helicopter Crash, Chinese New Year and MoreTop News: Italy Helicopter Crash, Chinese New Year and More

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 13 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC10 Philadelphia anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices