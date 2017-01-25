A large sinkhole opened up overnight in the middle of a Montgomery County community, gobbling up the yards of at least two homes and leaving a pickup truck on the edge.

The sinkhole opened up along Brooke Road near Argyle Road in Glenside, Cheltenham Township before 4 a.m. Wednesday.

No injuries were reported, county dispatchers said.

As SkyForce10 hovered overhead, crews could be seen responding to the hole, and what appeared to be a white pickup truck teetering into it, holding on by only a few branches. The hole takes up at least two yards and part of the street.

Church Road and Station Avenue can be used as alternate routes.

This sinkhole comes about two weeks after a sinkhole swallowed up cars and impacted utilities along a Philadelphia street.

The economic impact on the homeowners wasn't immediately clear, but insurer Esurance says that sinkhole damage is often not covered by standard homeowners insurance coverages, only if you have a "ground movement" add-on. Top News: Italy Helicopter Crash, Chinese New Year and More