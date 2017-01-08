A street collapsed and swallowed up a car following a water main break in the Fishtown section of Philadelphia Sunday morning.

The street collapse occurred around 9 a.m. on East Boston Street as crews from the Philadelphia Water Department responded to a water main break. The collapse swallowed up one car while another teetered on the edge.

“We noticed the water department come down the street,” said Joe Sergi, who lives in the neighborhood. “They got out and were walking around. I told my wife to go to the door to see what was going on. She opened the door and two cars fell right in the sink hole.”

Bennett Daniels’ Subaru didn’t completely fall in the hole but is teetering on the edge.

“I’m a student so I don’t have too much income,” Daniels said. “I rely on my car for the small jobs that I do get.”

Water Department officials say a broken sewer likely caused the water main break. Residents on the block are without water while about half the block is also without gas, meaning no heat on a bitter cold night.

“I have no water so that’s a little bit of an issue,” said Steve Petroski, another homeowner on the street. “I have to find somewhere to get a shower tonight.”

Crews with the Water Department will continue working Monday. Even after all utilities are restored however, repairing the road will take even longer.