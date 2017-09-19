Teen Girls Attack and Rob Woman on SEPTA Train: Police

An investigation is underway after a group of teens attacked a woman on a SEPTA train Tuesday. NBC10 obtained video from a witness.

An investigation is underway after a group of teen girls were caught on video attacking a woman on a SEPTA train Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the incident took place on a southbound Broad Street Line train between the Girard and City Hall stations around 3:30 p.m.

A witness said the incident began when a group of about ten teen girls began bullying a group of younger girls. When a young woman stepped in to defend the younger girls, the teens began attacking her, according to the witness. The teens stole the woman’s iPhone 7 before getting off the train at City Hall, police said.

If you have any information on the incident, please call SEPTA Police at 215-580-8111.