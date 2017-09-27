SEPTA's regional rail service has been restored after a power outage caused a panic among passengers which led to a shutdown.



A SEPTA spokeswoman told NBC10 there was an equipment issue on a train between 30th Street and Suburban stations. Passengers on the train then evacuated due to the issue and power was cut to safely get them off the tracks. All of SEPTA's Regional Rail lines were shut down as a result. No injuries were reported.

A SEPTA passenger claimed the train lost power and when the power was restored about five minutes later, power lines began to spark which caused some passengers to panic and get off the train.



SkyForce10 and pictures on social media showed several passengers walking down the tracks.

SEPTA Regional Rail passengers walk down an elevated rail line in Center City Philadelphia after confusion and panic sparked an emergency evacuation on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017.

Photo credit: Bradford Winton

Regional Rail service was restored around 6:30 p.m. Passengers on the following regional rail lines should expect residual delays of up to 90 minutes or more: Airport, Chestnut Hill East, Chestnut Hill West, Cynwyd, Fox Chase, Glenside Combined, Lansdale/Doylestown, Media/Elwyn, Manayunk/Norristown, Paoli/Thorndale, Trenton, Warminster, Wilmington/Newark, West Trenton.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

