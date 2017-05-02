Possible Person on Tracks Impacts SEPTA's Broad Street Line | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Possible Person on Tracks Impacts SEPTA's Broad Street Line

By Dan Stamm

    SkyForce10

    SEPTA warned of delays on its Broad Street and Broad-Ridge Spur Tuesday morning due to a person possibly being struck by a train.

    All express trains boarded on the local tracks between the Fern Rock Transportation Center and Cecil B. Moore stations and all trains bypassed the North Philadelphia Station due to the investigation around 7:15 a.m., said SEPTA.

    The impact forced commuters off trains before the North Philly station and onto buses.

    "Shuttle buses are operating between Allegheny and Susquehanna-Dauphin Stations," SEPTA spokeswoman Heather Redfern said.

    No word yet on possible injuries.

    SkyForce10 captured police vehicles and an ambulance outside the North Philly station.

    Published 43 minutes ago | Updated 18 minutes ago
