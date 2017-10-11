A fuel tanker truck wreck closed a busy Delaware highway for hours Wednesday morning.

The crash closed both directions of State Route 1, state police said. Troopers blocked the northbound lanes at Exit 119 in Smyrna and the southbound lanes at Route 299 in Middletown.

DelDOT called the overturned tanker truck crash a hazmat situation. Debris littered the roadway along with the crushed-in cab as the damaged tanker was sideways along the grassy shoulder.

Police warned drivers to "expect lengthy delays in the area." DelDOT said U.S. Route 13 could be used as an alternate route.

No word yet if the truck driver was injured.

