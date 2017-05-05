Race Day Guide: Blue Cross Broad Street Run

This weekend, tens of thousands of athletes will be participate in the annual Blue Cross Broad Street Run. Race director Jim Marino is in our NBC10 studios to give you a preview of one of Philadelphia’s most iconic events.

Running? Cheering on a runner? Watching from the comfort of your couch? We've got everything you could possibly need for Sunday's 10-miler, right here, in one place.

Before we get to the race (if you're running or not), feel free to check out the 2017 Blue Cross Broad Street Run Health & Wellness Expo presented by Einstein Healthcare Network and get a chance to meet your favorite NBC10 personalities, pick up freebies and learn more about your health. The FREE expo open to the public runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, Hall G, on Arch Street in Center City.

NBC10 and Telemundo62 will broadcast the Blue Cross Broad Street Run (so be sure to set your DVR for Sunday morning if you're running)! You can also watch it streamed live on the NBC10 app and on the NBC10 mobile site starting at 7:30 a.m. Tips to Kick Asphalt: Blue Cross Broad Street Run

Here are some tips for people running the race or watching from home or the side of the road.

