A raccoon found in Camden County has tested positive for rabies. The State Department of Health and Human Services confirmed the results to the county’s health department on Tuesday, sending residents into high alert.

The raccoon was captured after a Haddon Heights’ family called animal control when their dog came in contact with the wild animal in their neighborhood. The dog remains under observation and treatment by local health officials.

Freeholder Carmen Rodriguez, liaison to the Camden County Health Department, urged pet owners to keep their animals vaccinated and to contact local animal control if they see any stray animals in their neighborhoods.

As temping as it may be to nurse a wild animal back to health, Rodriguez said people must avoid contact with them, since their behavioral and health conditions are unknown.