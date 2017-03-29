To prepare for the grand opening of the Barbara and Harvey Brodsky Enrichment Center of Jewish Family and Children’s Service, 18 Rabbis placed mezuzahs to doorposts of rooms inside the 18,000 square-foot building.

Rabbis gathered Wednesday to hang mezuzahs throughout a new Main Line enrichment center set to open in April.

To prepare for the grand opening of the Barbara and Harvey Brodsky Enrichment Center of Jewish Family and Children’s Service on Montgomery Avenue in Bala Cynwyd, 18 Rabbis placed a mezuzah — a small, rolled up parchment scroll holding the Hebrew words of the Shema inside a decorative case — on doorposts of rooms inside the 18,000 square-foot building.

Mezuzahs are hung on just about every door way, with the exception of bathrooms and closets, as a reminder to those entering the space of their connection to the Jewish heritage, according to Jewish law.

The center has been custom-built to meet the needs of the community and is a place for visitors to seek services including family support, adoption services and health care, organizers said. The project is the fifth branch of the Jewish Family and Children’s Services of Greater Philadelphia offering therapeutic services and educational programs.

The center is scheduled to officially open Monday. For more information, visit the JFCS website.