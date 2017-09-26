A 16-year-old boy died from his injuries while and 11-year-old girl, 18-year-old man and 19-year-old man were hurt following a quadruple shooting in the Germantown section of Philadelphia Tuesday night. SkyForce10 was over the scene of the shooting.

A teen boy was killed while two other teens and a girl were injured during a quadruple shooting in Philadelphia Tuesday night.

A 16-year-old boy, 11-year-old girl, 18-year-old man and 19-year-old man were on the 100 block of E. Pastorius Street at 8:38 p.m. when an unidentified gunman opened fire before fleeing the scene.

The 16-year-old boy was shot once in the left side of the back. He was taken to Albert Einstein Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 8:52 p.m. Police have not yet revealed his identity.

The 11-year-old girl suffered a graze wound to the right arm, the 18-year-old was shot once in the right side of his torso and the 19-year-old was shot multiple times in the left leg and once in the stomach.

The three surviving victims were also taken to Albert Einstein Hospital. The girl is in stable condition while the 19-year-old man is in critical condition. Police have not yet released the condition of the 18-year-old.

No arrests have been made and police have not released information on any suspects. If you have any information, please call Philadelphia Police.

