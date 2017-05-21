Cosby Jury: A look At What To Expect During Selection

Stand-up comedian and actor Bill Cosby is seen leaving the Montgomery County Courthouse after a judge ruled to have an outside jury sit for the assault case against Cosby on February 27, 2017 in Norristown, Pennsylvania.

A key phase of comedian Bill Cosby's sex assault trial starts Monday when jury selection gets underway in Pittsburgh.

The jury must decide if the 79-year-old actor drugged and molested a college basketball team manager in 2004.

Cosby calls the encounter consensual. He hopes to clear his name and resume his career.

Trial consultant Howard Varinsky says lawyers will be on guard for celebrity worshippers or jurors who may want to serve to write a book.

Cosby does not expect to testify.

The trial is set to start June 5 in suburban Philadelphia and last about two weeks. The jury is being chosen from Pittsburgh because of pretrial publicity. Jurors will be sequestered because of the frenzied media coverage expected.

A dozen jurors and six alternates will be selected.