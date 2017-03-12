A large fire erupted at a PECO substation in Philadelphia’s Nicetown-Tioga neighborhood on Tuesday, causing thousands to lose power. NBC10’s Erin Coleman spoke to PECO officials about the remaining outages on Wednesday.

Power outages are being planned for 8,000 to 10,000 customers in North Philadelphia as workers continue to make repairs at a PECO substation following a fire last week.

PECO officials say the planned outages will take place between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sunday in homes surrounding the Westmoreland substation on 2634 W. Westmoreland Street.

Saturday's bitter cold temperatures caused generators to malfunction for more than 11,500 residents in the Hunting Park section of the city and other North Philadelphia neighborhoods.

The generators were being used by residents who lost power Tuesday when an electrical fire spread through the Westmoreland Station. Around 36,000 customers were without power at the peak of the blaze.

Traffic lights at surrounding intersections throughout North Philadelphia were out due to the fire. Generators and stop signs were placed in impacted intersections from Broad to 33rd streets and in the Hunting Park section of the city. Police also assisted at the busier intersections.

PECO crews continue to work to restore power for those impacted by the outages Tuesday and Saturday.